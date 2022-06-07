Karnataka: 23 students suspended for seeking permission to wear Hijab

Mangaluru (KTK): The Uppinangady Government First Grade College management has suspended 23 girl students, who staged a protest demanding permission to wear Hijab inside classrooms last week.



The Puttur BJP MLA and the College Development Committee (CDC) chairman Sanjeeva Matandoor told on Tuesday, The students staged a demonstration. So they were suspended on Monday. According to sources, last week the girls came to the college in Puttur Taluk of Dakshina Kannada district wearing Hijab and protested demanding permission to wear the headscarf.

The CDC met on Monday and decided to suspend them.

The panel had suspended seven girl students for coming to the college with Hijab.

The girls have been insisting upon wearing Hijab despite the Karnataka High Court ruling in March this year on the issue that head scarf is not an essential religious practice in Islam and everyone should abide by the uniform dress rule in the educational institutions wherever there is a dress code.

The court also upheld the Karnataka government's order which banned any cloth inside the education institutions that can disturb peace and

public order.