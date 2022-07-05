Kanpur: Prime accused in June 3 violence held
Kanpur (UP): The prime accused of the June 3 Kanpur violence, which broke out
during a protest against BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial statement against Prophet Mohammed, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday.
Haji Wasi, accused of funding the violence, was nabbed near Amausi airport in Lucknow while he was trying to flee, said a senior police official.
Wasi's eldest son, Abdur Rahman, was also sent to jail on Monday in this connection.
With these, the total number of arrests made in the case has reached 61.
Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said Wasi's location was found in and around Lucknow.
Following Wasi's location, he was arrested near Amausi airport, he added.
"The accused has been taken to Kanpur and is being questioned. He will be produced before court and further action will be taken in accordance with the court's directives," the officer noted.
He added that Wasi is a
history-sheeter and four criminal cases were registered against him.
The Special Investigation Team had earlier obtained a non-bailable warrant (NBW) from the Metropolitan Magistrate-VI court against him and as many as 18 other accused in the case.
The Kanpur administration had also demolished one of the buildings belonging to Wasi after the violence.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Twitter moves HC seeking review of Centre's orders to block content5 July 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Assam floods: 11.17 lakh still affected, four more deaths5 July 2022 8:07 PM GMT
'Administrative delays will create problems for state'5 July 2022 8:07 PM GMT
Talks to convert Delhi into full UT, alleges Kejriwal; says move will...5 July 2022 8:06 PM GMT
Panel to look into non-answering of MLAs' questions by services dept5 July 2022 8:05 PM GMT