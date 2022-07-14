Kannada actor shot at, escapes unhurt

Belagavi (KTK): Kannada actor Shivaranjan Bolannavar escaped unhurt when unknown assailants fired three rounds at him near his residence in Bailhongal and fled, on Wednesday.

"The actor was the target, but he is safe. A hunt is on for the assailants," a police officer told.

He said the 50-year-old actor had gone to visit his parents in Bailhongal on Tuesday night.

"When he was knocking on the door, the motorcycle borne assailants appeared outside and opened fire at him, but none of the bullets hit him..," officer said.

Shivaranjan has acted in several movies including Veera Bhadra, Bisi Rakta, Aata Hudugaata, Amrutha Sindhu and Raja Rani.

He earned recognition for his work in Amrutha Sindhu, in which his co-star was actress Shruthi.