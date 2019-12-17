Kamal Haasan hits out at CAA, says MNM opposed to NRC too

Chennai: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday opposed the proposed nation-wide NRC and hit out at the AIADMK for supporting the BJP-led NDA government's latest amendment to the Citizenship Act, saying the ruling party in Tamil Nadu was being "obedient to their masters".

AIADMK's support to the amendment bill in the Parliament was a betrayal of the Tamils and the nation, the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief charged.

"They are obedient to their masters, you know who their masters are," he told reporters apparently alleging that the AIADMK was dancing to the tunes of the BJP-led Centre.

A day after the MNM said it has moved the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amended Act, he said the party would take up the cudgles against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as well.

"There is this NRC, when it is implemented (at the national level) we will get into the field (against it) and go as far as we should go," he said when asked about the follow up action by the MNM on the CAA.

MNM would pursue legal solution against the CAA, he added.

To a query on the students' protest, he said the youngsters will have to be politically aware.

On Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the CAA was not against Muslims, he quoted a Tamil proverb to indicate the Minister was allegedly obstinate and does not see reason.

The actor-politician sought to know why the right bestowed on "Pakistani Hindu was not given to Sri Lankan Hindu."

Expressing concern over the plight of Tamil refugees from the island nation, he asked what answer the country had for them who had all along trusted Tamil Nadu.

"What is the urgency for this amendment when everyone is concerned about the slide of economy and soaring inflation and this question is the starting point of the nation-wide protests," he said.

Rather than answering questions, "throttling" the voices of those raising such questions in Delhi, Aligarh and Assam was "state terrorism," he alleged, in an apparent reference to charges of police excesses while handling the student protestors.

Also, Haasan, known for his strident views against the Narendra Modi government, said he will not rest till dislodging "autocracy".

Without naming the Centre and the BJP, he said those who brought the CAA were 'authoritarian' and "maladies our mother land".

"This is the beginning of the end of anti-national forces," he said without elaborating.

Asked if the CAA could be seen as the first step towards a "Hindu Rashtra," the actor said "that suspicion does arise."

To a query if he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over this issue, he said his efforts to visit him till now had been futile.