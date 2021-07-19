Kalyan Singh''s health being closely monitored: Hospital

Lucknow:The clinical parameters of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh are being closely monitored by expert consultants at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here, the hospital said on Monday.



In a statement issued here, the SGPGIMS said, "After he (Kalyan Singh) complained of respiratory discomfort on Saturday evening, oxygen therapy was started. He was put on non-invasive ventilation on Sunday evening due to respiratory worsening."

The senior faculty of Critical Care Medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health, it said.

Director Professor RK Dhiman is supervising the treatment on a daily basis, the statement read.

The 89-year-old Singh, who is also a former governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.