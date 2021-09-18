Justice Cheema resumes office as NCLAT Acting Chairperson

New Delhi: NCLAT Chairperson Justice A I S Cheema resumed office on Friday, a day after the government conceded before the Supreme Court that Cheema, who was prematurely superannuated, will be permitted to continue to chair the appellate tribunal till September 20.

The cause list of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has listed a matter in the Court of Chairperson before a two-member bench headed by Justice

Cheema.

As per the current protocol, the hearing is to be conducted virtually by the bench. Technical Member V P Singh is the other member of the bench.

Justice Cheema was appointed as a Judicial Member of NCLAT on September 11, 2017, and he became its Officiating Chairperson from April 19, 2021. His tenure, which was to end on September 20, was abruptly terminated on September 10, and Justice M Venugopal was made the Acting Chairperson of the appellate tribunal with effect from September 11.

The move was challenged by Justice Cheema before the apex court. The government, on Thursday, before the Supreme Court conceded and said he would be permitted to continue in office till September 20 to pronounce verdicts.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court also warned the government that the Tribunal Reforms Act of 2021 would be stayed suomotu.

NCLAT website is still showing Justice M Venugopal as the Acting Chairperson and Justice Cheema as former Acting Chairperson.

Justice Cheema started his career as a practising advocate at Akola District, Maharashtra in September 1977, and then joined state judicial services and served in different capacities.