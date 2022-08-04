Judiciary should 'walk the talk': Mehbooba after journalist denied bail in UP
Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said the judiciary should "walk the talk", as journalist Siddique Kappan was denied bail yet again.
Earlier in the day, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court rejected the bail application of Kappan, who has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in Hathras conspiracy case.
The reporter for Malayalam news portal Azhimukham and secretary of the Delhi unit of Kerala Union of Working Journalists was arrested along with three others in Uttar Pradesh in October 2020 while on his way to Hathras to report on the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman.
"CJI said bail & not jail is the norm so why isn't it being implemented? Siddique Kappan once again denied bail continues being behind bars since 22 months for covering the Hathras gang rape. High time judiciary walks the talk," Mehbooba tweeted.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Film producer moves court against Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu4 Aug 2022 3:20 PM GMT
'The Flight Attendant' actor Zosia Mamet joins 'Madame Web'4 Aug 2022 3:19 PM GMT
'Tora's Husband' by Rima Das to have world premiere at TIFF4 Aug 2022 3:18 PM GMT
Chrissy Teigen announces pregnancy almost two years after miscarriage4 Aug 2022 3:16 PM GMT
Kharge, Piyush Goyal spar in RS over ED summons to Congress leaders4 Aug 2022 2:06 PM GMT