Jobs, edu, power in focus as AAP declares 10-point 'Punjab Model'

Chandigarh: The AAP Wednesday announced a 10-point "Punjab Model" that promises jobs to youths, ending drug menace and bringing justice in sacrilege cases, as Arvind Kejriwal asserted people will vote his party to power to break the "partnership" between the Congress and the Badals.



The Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi chief minister also said the party's chief ministerial face for Punjab will be announced next week.

He rejected the charge that his party is taking money for allotting tickets to assembly aspirants, rubbishing an audio tape in which the allegation was recently made.

"If anybody proves that somebody sold tickets and somebody else bought them, I will throw them out of the party within 24 hours," he said. "I can tolerate anything, but not corruption."

Kejriwal said the farmers' body Sanyukt Samaj Morcha fighting the February 14 Punjab polls on its own would cost his party some votes. He said an alliance with the SSM did not happen because of differences over seat-sharing.

"Rajewal saheb came to me at my house and a discussion took place. The day he came, we had already announced 90 tickets and he said he wanted 60 tickets," Kejriwal told reporters.

The AAP leader said he told Rajewal that just 27 party tickets were now left to be distributed and the SSM could take 10-15 out of them. "I completely agree that if the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha fights separately some AAP votes could definitely be lost."

Kejriwal, who recently recovered from COVID-19, also launched his party's door-to-door campaign from the Kharar assembly seat, prompting Punjab minister Raj Kumar Verka to demand from the Election Commission that action be taken against the AAP as any sort of physical campaigning has been banned till January 15.

Later, the Election Commission issued a notice to the AAP for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by involving more than five persons in a door-to-door campaigning. The party has been asked to reply in a day's time.

The ECI on January 8 had banned public rallies, roadshows and corner meetings till January 15, citing the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases.

Accusing the Badal family and Congress of looting the state, he said, "This time people have made up their mind to break this partnership and bring government of common people, common Punjabis.

He said the AAP has prepared its "Punjab Model" based on inputs the party's

state unit chief Bhagwant Mann and other leaders received

from various sections of people during their visits across the state.

Kejriwal said the AAPs' "Punjab Model" has a 10-point agenda including providing free round-the-clock electricity to people and controlling the drug menace.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had earlier shared the roadmap about his "Punjab Model".

Kejriwal said the AAP's Punjab Model envisages to create employment avenues in the state so that the youths who have left for greener pastures, including to Canada, will contemplate coming back.

He said it will be the AAP's priority to control drug menace which continues as before as drug mafia enjoys patronage from powers that be .

Establishing peace, harmony and brotherhood in the state and giving justice in the sacrilege case is also on the party's agenda. He said there have been several sacrilege incidents, but nobody has been punished.

It is because very big people were involved in the conspiracy. The sentiments of people are hurt by the sacrilege incidents. We will ensure strict punishment in each sacrilege case

no matter how big a person is, he said.