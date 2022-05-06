J'khand Congress in-charge faces poll code violation charge

Ranchi: The State Election Commission, Jharkhand on Friday said it is looking into the BJP's allegation that state Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey has violated the model code of conduct by "promising his party's organisational positions for those who would win" in the upcoming rural polls.



The SEC has asked the Ranchi district election officer to initiate appropriate action against the Congress leader, an official said.

The commission's direction came after a complaint was lodged by the saffron party on Thursday, alleging that the Jharkhand Congress in-charge has violated the model code of conduct.

The BJP claimed that Pandey, during his party's coordination committee meeting on May 4, had said "the Congress will try to ensure that candidates, who will win panchayat polls, will be given a place in the party so that the experience of the people's representatives can be used to strengthen the organisation".

"The statement prima facie appears to be a violation of the model code of conduct. Ranchi district election officer has been asked to take appropriate action in the matter," SEC secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad told PTI.

The model code of conduct came into effect from April 9 with the SEC announcing the four-phase rural polls in the state between May 14 and 27. The nomination processes for all the rounds of elections have come to an end on Friday.

The polls to the three-tier panchayats will be held to elect 4,345 mukhiyas, 5,341 panchayat samiti members, 536 zilla parishad and 53,479 gram panchayat representatives, the SEC said.