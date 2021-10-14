J&K: NIA arrests 9 terror aides after multiple raids

Srinagar: The NIA has arrested nine terror associates during searches at 18 locations in Jammu and Kashmir after registration of a case over a conspiracy launch attacks in the union territory and other major cities including New Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The NIA had registered the case on October 10 and initiated an investigation. An NIA spokesperson said a total of nine people were arrested -- five on Wednesday and four a day earlier -- after multiple searches in different districts of the valley over the past two days. The NIA identified the five accused arrested on Wednesday as Mohammad Haneed Chiralu and Arif Farooq Bhat of Srinagar, Hafeez of Budgam, Owais Dar of Pulwama and Mateen Bhat of Shopian.

"The NIA conducted searches at two locations in Srinagar and seized electronic devices and incriminating Jihadi documents," the spokesperson said on Wednesday.