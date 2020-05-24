J&K: Man injured in wall collapse incident in Srinagar dies
Srinagar: A 65-year-old man, who was injured along with three other people when a wall of a house collapsed near an encounter site in Nawakadal area of Srinagar, died at a hospital here on Sunday, police said.
Manzoor Ahmad, a resident of Hawal, succumbed to burn injuries at a hospital here this morning, a police officer said.
This has taken the death toll in the house collapse incident to two.
Basim Aijaz, a resident of Chota Bazar in Karan Nagar area of the city, succumbed to the injuries at SMHS hospital late Wednesday night.
Four people, including Aijaz, were injured on Tuesday at the encounter site at Kanemazar in Nawakadal area of the city where two militants including a top Hizbul commander Junaid Sehrai were killed.
The wall had collapsed when people were clearing the debris of one of the houses destroyed in the encounter, leaving four people injured.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Delhi court allows ED to interrogate Christian Michel24 May 2020 11:11 AM GMT
Man shoots self in ear, bullet comes out of his head and...24 May 2020 11:10 AM GMT
'11 rail passengers from Mumbai test positive for Covid-19...24 May 2020 11:02 AM GMT
You can now buy liquor in UP malls. But here's the catch24 May 2020 10:59 AM GMT
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Cases in Delhi cross...24 May 2020 10:56 AM GMT