J&K, Himachal, Uttarakhand receive fresh spell of snowfall

New Delhi: High reaches of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand received a fresh spell of snowfall on Thursday, while minimum temperatures in plains are likely to drop after the withdrawal of a western disturbance.



Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall in 24 hours till Thursday morning, while some parts of the state witnessed rain, the Meteorological Department said.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti was the coldest place in the state at minus 2.3 degrees Celsius and it received 15 cm snowfall, Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh said.

The rain lashed Tissa (24 mm), Kothi (17 mm), Bharmour (16 mm), Saloni (11 mm), Manali (8 mm), Dalhousie (7 mm) and Dharamshala (6 mm).

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of 1.3 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperature in Manali and Kufri was 5 degrees Celsius each.

Dalhousie and Shimla recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius and 7.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 27.5 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast rain in plains and low hills, and rain and snowfall in middle and high hills on Friday and Saturday.

In Kashmir, Gulmarg (minus 5.4 degrees Celsius) was the only place which recorded sub-zero minimum temperature.

The remaining weather stations in the valley, including Pahalgam, recorded the minimum temperature above the freezing point. The night temperature in Srinagar settled at a low of 3.9 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The night temperature across the valley was above the normal for this part of the season, they said.

The Met office has forecast widespread moderate rain and snow at isolated places.

The rain and snow is likely to continue for two days after which the weather is likely to remain mainly dry for a few days, the officials said.

The minimum temperatures hovered above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 11.2 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal for this part of the year, it said.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum of 11.6 degrees Celsius, up four notches against the normal, while Karnal registered a low of 11.8 degrees Celsius, which is three notches above the normal.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal.

Ludhiana recorded a low of 12.8 degrees Celsius, up five notches against the normal limits, while Patiala's minimum settled at 12.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the normal.

Uttar Pradesh too witnessed dry weather with dense to very dense fog at isolated places. Jhansi recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 32.9 degrees Celsius, while Fatehgarh was the coldest at 6.7 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast dry weather over eastern UP, and rain and light thunderstorm at isolated places over western part of the state on Friday.