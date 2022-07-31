J&K: Doda admin issues advisory, asks people not to venture out near water bodies amid heavy rains
Bhadarwah/Jammu: The district administration on Sunday issued a fresh advisory asking people not to venture out to places near the Chenab river, its tributaries and other water bodies in the wake of increasing water levels amid heavy downpour.
Incessant rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc across Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts as several foot bridges have been washed away, including the one at Afti in Warwan.
District Magistrate, Doda, Vikas Sharma issued the advisory amid incessant rains and reports of mud-slides and increasing water levels in tributaries of Chenab, including Neeru and Kalnai.
The advisory asked people not to venture near the water bodies and urged commuters not to travel on Kishtwar- Batote and Bhadarwah - Pathankot national highways beside Bhadarwah - Chamba interstate road and other interior roads as sudden cloudbursts have triggered flash floods and continuous mud-slides at many places.
"People are advised not to travel on any of the interior roads of the districts and highways without confirmation. Beside they should also avoid going near water bodies especially Chenab as water is flowing dangerously resulting in sudden sinking of land," said Sharma.
Meanwhile, dozens of houses and structures in Kuthal area of Kahara, Gandoh, Chirala were damaged, some foot bridges washed away and scores of vehicles stuck on roads and highways at various places of the region amid heavy rainfall.
No loss of life has, however, been reported from any part of the district.
