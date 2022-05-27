J&K: Army jawan among nine killed in road accident

Srinagar: Nine people, including an Army personnel, were killed when their cab rolled into a deep gorge on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in J&K's Ganderbal district, officials said here on Thursday.

The cab, on its way from Kargil to Srinagar, skidded off the road late on Wednesday at Zojila and rolled down the gorge.

The police, army and locals launched a search-cum-rescue operation and recovered four bodies and rescued five others who were rushed to a hospital, officials said.

The injured succumbed to injuries at the hospital, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Poonch-resident Azhar Iqbal (driver), Ankit Dileep (Guj), Gandhi Marmu and his father Mangal Marmu (J'khand), Ranjit Kumar (Punjab), Muhammad Aslam Parray (JK), Naib Subedar Nanak Chand (UP), Dileshwar Sidhar, (Chattisgarh), and anothe person identified as Sunil Lal.