J&K admin moves to attach house of terrorist; protest held
Srinagar/Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday initiated the process of attaching the house of a terrorist who killed a Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian, even as the minority community held a massive protest in Jammu against the latest killing.
Police have also arrested father and three brothers of Adil Wani, a categorised terrorist of Al-Badr outfit, for sheltering him after he killed the Kashmiri Pandit and injured his brother on Tuesday.
Police said Wani killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard in a Shopian village on Tuesday and later took shelter at his home in Kutpora. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation but Wani fled in the cover of darkness after hurling grenades at the approaching police party, they said.
During the search operation, police also recovered arms and ammunition from Wani's house, prompting the authorities to place his father and three brothers under arrest, besides initiating the process of attaching their house. Wani was identified by eyewitnesses and Sunil Kumar's cousin as the person who fired indiscriminately at him and his brother while they were working in the apple orchard on Tuesday.
Earlier this year, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had announced that it would start the process of "attachment of some immovable properties which have been used for purpose of terrorism as per section 2(g) and 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act" and asked people not to shelter or harbour terrorists/terror associates. Meanwhile, Kashmiri Pandits serving in the Valley held a massive protest against the killing of their community member in Shopian and demanded that the employees in Kashmir under the prime minister's package be relocated to Jammu in view of selective and targeted killings.
Hundreds of KP employees, who are on strike and have been protesting for past three months here in support of their relocation to safer areas in Jammu, assembled at relief commissioner's office and took out a rally to protest the fresh killing.
