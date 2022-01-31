Jharkhand's COVID tally rises to 4,27,912 with 733 fresh cases

Ranchi: Jharkhand witnessed a dip in daily COVID-19 caseload as 733 people tested positive for the disease, 305 less than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 4,27,912, a health department official said on Monday.



The death toll stood at 5,300 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

State capital Ranchi registered the highest number of new infections at 206, followed by East Singhbhum at 172 and Ranchi at 149.

Jharkhand now has 6,495 active cases, while 4,16,117 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

Over 1.97 crore sample tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 47,171 since Sunday.

The state government has reimposed strict restrictions, including closure of all educational institutions, tourist places and parks, till Monday in the wake of the surge in coronavirus cases.

A decision on whether the COVID curbs will be extended or not is likely to be taken during the day, the official said.