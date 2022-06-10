Jharkhand: Two rape accused thrashed, set afire; one dies
Ranchi: Two youths accused of raping a girl have been beaten up and set on fire by villagers in Jharkhand's Gumla district, leaving one dead and the other seriously injured, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place in a village in Sadar Police Station area on Wednesday night. The injured is undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Gumla Sub-divisional Police Officer (Manish Chandra Lal said. "The duo had allegedly raped the minor on Wednesday.
When the girl's family members and other villagers came to know about the incident, they got hold of the accused from a neighbouring village, of which they were residents. The mob then brought the youths to the survivor's village, thrashed them and set them on fire," Lal told. One of the accused succumbed to his injuries in the hospital while the condition of the other is critical.
