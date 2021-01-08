Jharkhand reports 195 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Ranchi: Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,16,229 as 195 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Friday.



The death toll rose to 1,041 as one person from Gumla succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 102, followed by Dhanbad at 22 and East Singhbhum at 16.

Jharkhand now has 1,448 active cases, while 1,13,740 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state conducted 14,621 sample tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.