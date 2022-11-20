Jharkhand: Four coal thieves killed in gunfight

Dhanbad (Jharkhand): At least four coal thieves were killed and two injured during a gunfight with CISF personnel in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said on Sunday.



The incident took place around 12.30 am at Denidih coal siding area in Baghmara police station area of the district, around 200 km from state capital Ranchi, they said.

"The on-duty CISF personnel tried to stop the coal thieves, who had gathered in large numbers. However, when they attacked the jawans, a gunfight erupted in retaliation," Dhanbad SP (Rural) Reeshma Ramesan told.

Four coal thieves have been killed and two suffered injuries, who are undergoing treatment in hospital, she said.

Further investigation is underway.