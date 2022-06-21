JeM terrorist among 3 ultras killed in two encounters in Kashmir
Srinagar: A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was among three ultras killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Pulwama and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tulibal village in Baramulla's Sopore area following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police spokesperson said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated.
An unidentified militant was killed in the encounter, which was underway when reports last came in, he added.
Two terrorists were killed in another encounter that broke out in Tujjan in south Kashmir's Pulwama, the spokesperson said.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said one of the slain terrorists has been identified as Majid Nazir of Jaish-e-Mohammad.
He said Nazir was involved in the killing of Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir a few days ago.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Cong deputes Kamal Nath as observer for Maharashtra amid political...21 Jun 2022 10:08 AM GMT
World benefiting from yoga due to initiative taken by PM Modi: Nadda21 Jun 2022 10:06 AM GMT
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal discharged from hospital21 Jun 2022 9:53 AM GMT
PIL in HC to direct govt to explore feasibility of confiscating black...21 Jun 2022 9:41 AM GMT
Third attempt to pull down MVA govt in Maha: Pawar, says Thackeray...21 Jun 2022 9:32 AM GMT