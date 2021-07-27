JEE-Advanced to be held on Oct 3: Pradhan

New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced will be conducted on October 3, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Monday.

The exam, earlier scheduled on July 3, was postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation. "JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination for admission in #IITs will be held on the 3rd October, 2021. The examination will be conducted adhering to all Covid-protocols," Pradhan tweeted.

This year, IIT-Kharagpur is conducting the exam, which is the qualifying test for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

While the JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for the JEE-Advanced.

Meanwhile, Pradhan said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on July 29 on the completion of one year of the new National Education Policy (NEP). "The NEP, 2020, is a guiding philosophy for changing the learning landscape, making education holistic and for building strong foundations for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. On 29th July, on the completion of one year of reforms under the NEP, PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation," he tweeted.