Javadekar: Use CAMPA funds for afforestation, not for salaries

New Delhi: With an aim to maximise the forest carbon stock by more tree plantation, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar urged the forest ministers of the states on Monday to use the CAMPA funds exclusively for afforestation and not for payment of salaries.



At a virtual meeting with the state forest ministers, Javadekar said 80 per cent of the Compensatory Afforestation Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) funds will only be utilised for afforestation and plantation and the remaining for capacity building.

"At the States Forest Minister's meeting stressed again that states should use CAMPA funds exclusively for afforestation and plantation. Emphasized that CAMPA funds is not to be used for payment of salary, travelling allowances, medical expenses etc.," he said in a tweet.

"Eighty per cent of the CAMPA funds to be utilised only for afforestation, plantation. Rest 20 per cent will be for capacity building etc.," Javadekar told the states.

He said the government is focussed on enhancing forest quality and increasing the tree cover for maximising the carbon stock, which requires several transformational changes in policies and

programmes.