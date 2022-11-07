'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to be celebrated in schools'

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education will celebrate the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' in schools as well as skill and higher educational institutions across the country in a grand manner, according to officials.



The contributions of brave tribal freedom fighters like Birsa Munda and others will be highlighted during these celebrations, they said.

Last year, the Centre had declared November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' dedicated to the memory of tribal freedom fighters. November 15 is the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda who is revered as Bhagwan by tribal communities across the country.

"To commemorate the contribution of tribal freedom fighters, the MoE in association with the All India Council for Technical Education, University Grants Commission, central and private universities, other Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and Skilling institutions is celebrating 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'."

"The nationwide celebrations will witness social activities and a large number of programmes such as debate competition on the theme 'Contribution of Janjati Heroes in freedom struggle' in educational institutions across the country," a senior MoE official said. The official said the contributions of brave tribal leaders like Birsa Munda and others will be highlighted during these celebrations.

"The students will also be felicitated for their good work. These celebrations will inspire the future generations to acknowledge the sacrifices of the tribal freedom fighters of the country, take forward their legacy and the conservation of tribal culture, art and rich tribal heritage," the official added.

Birsa Munda was a freedom fighter, social reformer and revered tribal leader of the country, who fought bravely against the exploitative system of the British colonial government.

He organised and led the tribal movement, giving a call for 'Ulgulan' (revolt) to the tribals and encouraged them to understand their cultural roots and observe unity.