Jal Jeevan Mission: 43% households have tap connection till now

New Delhi: About 43 per cent rural households have been provided with tap water connections till date under the Jal Jeevan Mission with 100 per cent homes in six states and Union Territories having tap water supply, according to official data.

However, in seven states and UTs, less than 25 per cent households have tap water supply.

These states and UTs are Assam (22 per cent), Rajasthan (20.89 per cent), Ladakh (16.32 per cent), Jharkhand (15.12 per cent), West Bengal (13.48 per cent), Chhattisgarh (13.17 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (12.72 per cent).

According to data shared by the Jal Shakti Ministry, out of 19,22,49,980 households, 8,31,03,880 households have been provided with tap water connections till date accounting for 43.23 per cent.

Moreover, 5,07,41,042 (26.39 per cent) households have been provided with water connection since the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, according to the data.

Goa, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Haryana have provided tap water supply to 100 per cent of the households.

Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

Last week, a mid-year review of implementation of the scheme was held by the Jal Shakti Ministry where states' progress was evaluated, officials said.

In evaluation with Himachal Pradesh, the state committed to providing 100 per cent households with tap connections by 2022.

The Centre has asked HP to prioritise "aspirational districts" and start work in all remaining villages at the earliest, an official said.

In the mid-year review of implementation of JJM in Punjab, the state showed progress that it is achieving more than the annual planned target already.