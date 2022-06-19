'Insult' to Hindu Gods: Cong leader's house attacked in Karnataka
Mangaluru: Unidentified miscreants attacked the house of Congress IT cell secretary V Shylaja Amarnath at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district in protest against the derogatory' remarks on Hindu Gods allegedly made by her through social media, police said.
Based on a complaint from Hindu organisations, the police have registered a case against the leader for making the comments with the intention of creating enmity between religions and breaching peace in society.
The miscreants who vandalised the house of Shylaja, smashed the window panes and sprayed black ink on the walls on Saturday. The lawyer has lodged a complaint with the police in this connection.
Police reached Shylaja's house and conducted an inspection. Investigation is on, the sources said.
Meanwhile, right wing outfits Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal (BD) strongly condemned the leader's alleged insulting remarks on Sri Rama, Lord Hanuman and Goddess Sita through the Clubhouse platform in a programme at 9 pm on June 16.
