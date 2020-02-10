India's first coronavirus patient recovers, may get to go home soon

Amid the World Health Organization's (WHO) latest warning that the coronavirus outbreak outside China can accelerate in the coming days, there is some good news from Kerala which reported the country's all three positive cases.

The first coronavirus patient, a woman student from Thrissur who returned from Wuhan, is on the path to recovery. Her latest sample, in fact the fifth one, is also negative, doctors at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital said adding one more result was awaited and after that she could go home.

Last week the state government had withdrawn the "medical calamity" warning after it successfully restricted virus-affected patients to three. It pressed the emergency button last Monday after a third patient was detected in Kasaragod in north Kerala. All three were China-returned medical students. The first patient tested positive on January 30, a week after she returned from China.

(inputs and image from hindustantimes.com)