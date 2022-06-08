Indian, Australian space agencies eye towards working together
Bengaluru: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Australian Space Agency (ASA) held a virtual meeting on Tuesday during which they reviewed space cooperation and discussed potential areas of working together.
Secretary in the Department of Space and ISRO Chairman S Somanath and ASA Head Enrico Palermo steered the discussion from respective sides.
Both leaders expressed happiness over progress in the ongoing discussion on establishing ISRO's ground station in Australia to support 'Gaganyaan' mission.
"They also discussed on other potential areas of working together including Australia's International Space Investment initiative; establishing ISRO's ground stations in Australia for satellite data reception and for range and integrity monitoring of NavIC satellites and organising a joint workshop to promote interaction among space entities of both nations", an ISRO statement said.
Ambassador of Dominican Republic to India, David Puig, called on Somanath at ISRO headquarters here on Tuesday.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Vlogger held for hurling abuses at Mamata7 Jun 2022 8:08 PM GMT
Will shed my blood but never allow division of Bengal, says Mamata7 Jun 2022 8:04 PM GMT
BJP's politics of hatred has brought disgrace to the nation: Trinamool7 Jun 2022 8:02 PM GMT
Heatwave continues in northwest, central India7 Jun 2022 7:54 PM GMT
'Air tickets refund only if bought from authorised agents'7 Jun 2022 7:54 PM GMT