'India will develop indigenous anti-drone tech soon'

Jaisalmer: India is developing indigenous anti-drone technology to thwart the growing threat from these devices on the country's borders and it will soon be made available to the security forces, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.



Speaking on the occasion of the 57th Raising Day of the Border Security Force (BSF) here, Shah said for the Modi government, border security is national security and it is committed to providing the best border guarding technologies in the world to the force.

He noted that it is the first time since 1965, when the BSF was raised, that its Raising Day function is being celebrated at the border. "A country can prosper and move ahead in the world when it is safe. You ensure the safety of the country... Always remember that by guarding the borders you are ensuring the safety of the country and providing a platform to it globally," Shah told the BSF personnel. He said the government will ensure that the world's best technologies are made available to the BSF.

"It is the commitment of the government. There was a mention of a growing threat from drones. BSF, DRDO and NSG are trying to develop an anti-drone technology. I have complete faith in our scientists that we will be able to develop an indigenous anti-drone technology soon," he said. Shah said since 2014, the Modi government has given special emphasis to border security.

"Wherever there were attempts of incursion on the borders, attack on security forces and CAPFs, we have ensured immediate retaliation.

India has ensured that no one can take our borders or soldiers lightly. The central government under (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ensured a strong retaliation in the form of surgical and air strikes after Uri and Pulwama attacks, respectively. The entire world appreciated this action," he said. In order to fill vacancies in the BSF, the government has recruited 50,000 jawans and their training has started, he said.