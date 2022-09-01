India will be a developed state by 2047: LS Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is leading an Indian Parliamentary delegation to Suriname, said that India will be a developed state by 2047.



Mentioning India's successful journey on the path of growth and development during the last 75 years, Birla said, "India is ready with an action plan to become a developed State by 2047. Rapid progress has already been made in addressing foundational issues relating to inclusive development."

In his address, Birla also added that the Parliament is the embodiment of the hopes and aspirations of people and plays a leading role in bringing about socio-economic

transformation in the lives of the people.

Emphasising productive deliberations in the House, Birla said that debates and discussions on issues relating to people's welfare are encouraged in the Parliament of India.

"Effective legislations are an outcome of constructive debates and discussions of Members cutting across party lines," Birla said.

Referring to the historical and close relationship between India and Suriname, Birla said that there is immense scope to further strengthen

the relationship between the two countries.

"If India and Suriname will work as one unit, they can give a new direction to democracy in the world. Birla suggested that India and Suriname should further strengthen their relationship in IPU," he added. Birla also called on the Speaker of the National Assembly of Suriname, Marinus Bee.