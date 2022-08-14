India well-equipped to handle challenges: Union Minister Sonowal

Chennai: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday asserted that India is well equipped to handle any kind of challenges that may arise in the wake of Sri Lanka allowing a high-tech Chinese 'research' ship to dock in its waters.



His statement comes a day after the island nation said that it has allowed a Chinese military ship to anchor at the Hambantota port from August 16 till 22 for "replenishment purposes," amidst India's concerns over the presence of the vessel in the neighbourhood. "We are well equipped and well prepared to handle any kind of situation effectively under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi. That is clear," Sonowal said.

To another query regarding Indian cargo ships depending on Colombo port, which acts as a transshipment hub, he said, "The Ministry is very much committed to developing a transshipment hub on the Indian coasts. We have declared it earlier also."

Chennai Port Trust Chairman Sunil Paliwal said, India already responded strongly on the issue relating to the Chinese ship and cautioned that "security situation of a country should not be discussed like this."