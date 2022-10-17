India to put spotlight on heritage, scenic sites during G20 meetings

New Delhi: From big metros to smaller cities, including those rich in history and scenic beauty such as Hampi and Khajuraho, India has planned to host the G20 meetings at 55 different locations across the country during its yearlong Presidency.



Top officials of the tourism ministry have said that the idea behind choosing historic cites, among other places, to host meetings, is to put a "spotlight on heritage sites".

India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings during its yearlong Presidency of the influential group, which will culminate with an annual summit on September 9 and 10 next year.

"These meetings are planned to be held at 55 locations across the length and breadth of the country spanning various states. We will cover metros, state capitals, important tourist destinations, among other places," a senior official told.

These 55 locations will also include Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities which have picturesque landscape and are rich in cultural heritage, he said.

"So, we are doing a meeting at the Runn of Kutch, one in Siliguri, there will be meetings at Hampi and Khajuraho as well," the official said.

The ruins of Hampi in Karnataka and the group of temples in Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh are among the UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India.

The group of monuments at the Hampi site comprise the remnants of the capital city of the Vijayanagara Empire (14th-16th century AD) mixed with hilly terrain. It is a popular tourist destination among domestic and foreign travellers.

The ancient temples at Khajuraho, renowned globally for their exquisite carvings, were built during the Chandela dynasty. Khajuraho is a small town in Chatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh and a favourite among travellers.

Only about 20 temples remain and they fall into three distinct groups and belong to two different religions Hinduism and Jainism, according to the UNESCO's website.

When asked if any of the G20 meetings will be held close to heritage sites, the official said, "Meetings would be held in a convention hall or similar facility. But, they (participants) may be taken there for events. So, there may be events or visits to put a spotlight on these heritage sites."

The Runn of Kutch in Gujarat's Kutch district is a major tourism attraction and is known for its expansive salt marsh 'White Runn', quaint 'bhunga' structures and glass-embedded Kutchi embroidery. Siliguri is a major tourist city in West Bengal and is famous for tea and timber.