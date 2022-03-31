India test-fires 2 surface-to-air missiles off Odisha coast
Balasore, Odisha: India flight-tested two more rounds of Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles off the Odisha coast, DRDO sources said.
The Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles or MRSAMs were test-fired from the Integrated Test Range launch pad-III at Chandipur near here before noon, they said.
Both the tests successful, the sources told news agency Press Trust of India. On Sunday, too, two Army-version MRSAMs were test-fired from the Integrated
Test Range.
The district administration of Balasore shifted people residing nearby to a camp ahead of the test.
