India test-fires 2 surface-to-air missiles off Odisha coast

Balasore, Odisha: India flight-tested two more rounds of Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles off the Odisha coast, DRDO sources said.



The Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles or MRSAMs were test-fired from the Integrated Test Range launch pad-III at Chandipur near here before noon, they said.

Both the tests successful, the sources told news agency Press Trust of India. On Sunday, too, two Army-version MRSAMs were test-fired from the Integrated

Test Range.

The district administration of Balasore shifted people residing nearby to a camp ahead of the test.