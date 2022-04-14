India stable, united due to Ambedkar-given Constitution, says Pawar while pointing to turmoil in Pak, Sri Lanka

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that at a time when neighbouring Sri Lanka and Pakistan are facing crises, India continues to remain stable and united due to the Constitution given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.



Pawar made the remarks at an event organised here to mark the 131st birth anniversary of Ambedkar. The event was also attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil and NCP MP Supriya Sule among others.

Ambedkar's contribution to the country was indisputable , and he also provided political stability, Pawar said.

In neighbouring Sri Lanka, the situation is such that the democracy (there) may slide into crisis. What is the situation in another neighbouring country of ours, Pakistan? There is no stability in our neighbouring countries," the former Union minister said.

Sri Lanka is in the midst of one of its worst economic crises and has defaulted on its foreign debt while reeling under crippling power cuts and extreme scarcity of food, fuel and other essential items.

Pakistan recently witnessed political turmoil as the Imran Khan government was ousted through a no-confidence vote and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shehbaz Sharif replaced Khan as prime minister.

"India is a continent-like country with people belonging to different castes and speaking different languages, and has different regions. Still, its stability has remained intact. The important reason for this is the Constitution given by Babasaheb (Ambedkar). Therefore, this country has remained united, the NCP chief further said. Pawar also noted that Ambedkar's contribution in the economic sphere too can not be overlooked.

He is known as the Constitution's architect. (But) He was an equally important economist, the NCP chief said.

Ambedkar held portfolios of electricity generation and water conservation in the government formed before Independence and took many key decisions in these sectors, Pawar said.

Ajit Pawar, who is also Maharashtra's finance minister, said Rs 15 crore have been sanctioned for converting Ambedkar's residence in London into a museum.