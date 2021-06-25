India should aim to be among world's top 3 naval powers in 10-12 yrs: Rajnath

Karwar (Karnataka): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the naval base being developed here under "Project Seabird" should be Asia's biggest, and he would try to get budget allocation enhanced for it, if required. He also said India should aim to be among one of the top three naval powers in the world in the next 10-12 years time.



"I had a curiosity before visiting Project Seabird to see and understand it...I'm happy seeing Karwar closely and can say that my confidence level has increased towards this naval base," Singh said. Addressing the Indian Navy officers and sailors, he said, with the completion of the project, not only India's defence preparedness will be strengthened, but also the country's trade, economy and the humanitarian assistance that it provides will also get more strength.

"It is said that this will become India's largest naval base, but I have said not only India's, our wish is that this should become Asia's biggest naval base, and I will try to get budget allocation increased if required for this," he added.

Singh, accompanied by Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh, undertook an aerial survey of project area and sites, prior to arriving at INS Kadamba Helipad here.

Stating that during the aerial survey of the project, he could see its future, the Defence Minister said, the future of this naval base is "very bright" and the credit for this has to go to the officers and sailors.

"I have also seen the country's first sealift facility, which will improve our maintenance compared to earlier...so I say this naval base is different from the rest," he said. Noting that India's strength is growing, Singh said, "..India is now among the five major naval powers in the world, we should aim to be among the top three in the next ten to twelve years."

Indian Navy's contribution in maritime and national security is immense, Singh said.

Not only him, but those with the knowledge on security-related issues are of the view that the Navy will play the most important role in the country's security in the future, he added. Citing the role played by the navy in the past like the liberation of Goa, and India-Pakistan wars, among others, he said there is Navy's role in improving diplomatic relations and recalled the service rendered by it during the COVID pandemic, which has gained appreciation from other countries too.

"Some countries have come close to us, it is because of you," he said, adding, in this way not only as a defence power, the Navy has also safeguarded the country's global interests.

Highlighting the Navy's role in improving trade and cultural ties with other countries, Singh said, "we have 7,500 km of coastline, 1,100 islands, 25 lakh sq km of exclusive economic zones that can play an important role in the development of the world with the help of our capabilities and capacity."