India, Nepal discuss issues of trans-border criminal activities, curbing terror acts
New Delhi: India and Nepal discussed issues related to curbing trans-border criminal and terror activities and strengthening border infrastructure among others at the 12th meeting of their Joint Working Group (JWG).
The JWG, which delved into matters related to border management and security, was held in New Delhi on June 15-16, an official statement said.
The JWG reviewed the border district coordination committee meetings held earlier and the progress made on the signing of the mutual legal assistance treaty, extradition treaty and other outstanding MoUs to be inked between the two sides.
The group deliberated on issues related to trans-border criminal activities, strengthening of border infrastructure, empowerment and capacity building of various security-related institutions, and preventing or curbing terrorist and criminal activities amongst others, the statement said.
The two sides reviewed the decisions taken in the last JWG held on February 10 -11, 2015 in Pokhara, Nepal.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Prez polls: Droupadi Murmu is BJP's choice, Oppn picks Yashwant Sinha21 Jun 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Railways limps back to normalcy with less than 300 trains cancelled on ...21 Jun 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Mann cracks whip on corruption, 45 held so far21 Jun 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Droupadi Murmu: From junior assistant in Odisha govt to NDA's...21 Jun 2022 7:45 PM GMT
'Maha' crisis in ruling alliance MVA as Sena leader Shinde rebels21 Jun 2022 7:42 PM GMT