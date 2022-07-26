India lost 329 tigers in 3 years, including 29 due to poaching: Govt
New Delhi: India lost 329 tigers in the last three years due to poaching, natural and unnatural causes, government said.
As many as 307 elephants have died in this period due to poaching, electrocution and train accidents, it added.
According to data presented by Union Minister of State for Environment Ashwini in Lok Sabha, 96 tigers died in 2019, 106 in 2020 and 127 in 2021.
The minister said 68 tiger deaths were attributed to natural causes, five to unnatural causes, 29 to poaching and 30 to 'seizure'. A total of 197 tiger deaths are under scrutiny, he added.
However, the number of poaching cases has reduced over the years -- from 17 in 2019 to four in 2021, the data showed.
According to data presented, 125 people have been killed in "tiger attacks" in this period, including 61 in Maharashtra and 25 in Uttar Pradesh.
The government said 222 elephants have died due to electrocution in the last three years, with Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Assam reporting 41, 34 and 33 such deaths, respectively.
Forty-five elephants have died in train accidents. Odisha and West Bengal logged 12 and 11 such fatalities respectively.
The data showed 29 elephants have died due to poaching, including 12 in Meghalaya and seven in Odisha, while 11 elephants have died due to poisoning, including 9 in Assam.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Oppn parties allege 'intensifying misuse' of probe agencies by govt26 July 2022 8:19 PM GMT
77% reduction in LWE violence incidents in last four years: Govt26 July 2022 8:18 PM GMT
'GST complicated, uniform tax system not right for India'26 July 2022 8:17 PM GMT
It's been real privilege to work with you as your Prime Minister: PM...26 July 2022 8:17 PM GMT
'I will not join any other political party'26 July 2022 8:17 PM GMT