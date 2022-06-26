India in a state of 'undeclared Emergency', alleges CPI(M) leader Yechury
New Delhi: CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury on Sunday alleged the country is in a state of "undeclared Emergency" and that like the previous one in 1975, it too will be defeated.
He was reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement during his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme where the latter referred to the Emergency imposed in the country in 1975 under the Congress rule and how it was defeated.
Targeting the Congress, Modi said attempts were made to "crush democracy" during the Emergency imposed in 1975, and asserted that it is difficult to find another example in the world where people defeated a "dictatorial mindset" through democratic means.
In a tweet, Yechury said, "Like then, we will see it happening now. Today's undeclared Emergency will also be defeated like the First was. At that time it seemed like it will eternally go on. But acche din' for Democracy will return. The struggle is on and will intensify."
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Guj crime branch arrests Setalvad; probe on to find role of others in...26 Jun 2022 12:46 PM GMT
Maha crisis: No info on arrival of rebel MLAs in Mumbai, airports...26 Jun 2022 12:44 PM GMT
Rebel MLAs have monstrous ambitions, party doors shut for them, says...26 Jun 2022 12:27 PM GMT
India in a state of 'undeclared Emergency', alleges CPI(M) leader...26 Jun 2022 12:23 PM GMT
Maha crisis: Sena leaders step up attack on rebels; Pawar in huddle...26 Jun 2022 12:13 PM GMT