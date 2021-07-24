India flight tests new generation surface-to-air Akash missile

Balasore (Odisha): India on Friday successfully flight tested the New Generation Akash (Akash-NG) missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the Odisha coast, DRDO sources said.

The test was carried out by Defence Research $@$# Development Organisation (DRDO) against a high-speed unmanned aerial target which was successfully intercepted by the missile.

The surface-to-air missile was also successfully flight-tested two days ago from the same launch ground of ITR at Chandipur near here, sources said.

The flight trial was conducted from launch pad 3 of the ITR with all weapon system elements such as Multifunction Radar, Command, Control $@$# Communication System and launcher participating in deployment configuration, they said.

The missile, equipped with a radio frequency seeker, successfully intercepted a high speed unmanned aerial target, a DRDO spokesperson said.

On July 21, the missile was flight-tested without the seeker, meeting all the mission requirements.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Air Force and the Industry on the second successful flight test of Akash-NG in a span of three days.

The missile system has been developed by Defence Research $@$# Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad, in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories.

The test was carried out amid inclement weather conditions proving the all-weather capability of the weapon system. In order to capture flight data, ITR deployed a number of Range stations like Electro Optical Tracking System, Radar and Telemetry.

The flawless performance of the entire weapon system has been confirmed by complete flight data captured by these systems. During the test, the missile demonstrated high manoeuvrability required for neutralising fast and agile aerial threats, sources said.

The launch was witnessed by the representatives of the Indian Air Force. Once deployed, the Akash-NG weapon system will prove to be a force multiplier for the air defence capability of the Indian Air Force.

Production agencies Bharat Electronics Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited also participated in the trials.