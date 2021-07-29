India committed to ensuring safe habitats for its tigers: PM Modi

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Tiger Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated India's commitment to ensuring safe habitats for its tigers and nurturing tiger-friendly eco systems.



In a series of tweets, the prime minister said India's strategy of tiger conservation attaches topmost importance to involving local communities.

"We are also inspired by our centuries old ethos of living in harmony with all flora and fauna with whom we share our great planet," Modi said.

Greeting wildlife lovers, especially those who are passionate about tiger conservation on International Tiger Day, Modi noted that India is home to over 70 per cent of the tiger population globally.

"We reiterate our commitment to ensuring safe habitats for our tigers and nurturing tiger-friendly eco-systems," he said.

India is home to 51 tiger reserves spread across 18 states and the last tiger census of 2018 showed a rise in the tiger population, he said.

Modi also pointed out that India achieved the target of doubling of tiger population four years ahead of schedule of the St. Petersburg Declaration on tiger conservation.

International Tiger Day is marked on July 29 with an aim to promote a global system for protecting the natural habitats of tigers and to raise public awareness and support for tiger conservation issues.