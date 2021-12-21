India adds 8,530 MW RE capacity till November this fiscal: Singh

New Delhi (PTI): India has added 8,530.92 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity, including large hydro units, during April-November of the current fiscal, which is higher than 8,058.10 MW added in the entire 2020-21, Parliament was informed.



During April-November 2021, 8,530.92 MW of the renewable energy capacity, including large hydro, was added in the country, which is higher than 8,058.10 MW added in the entire fiscal of 2020-21, according to a reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha given by Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh.

As per the reply, India had added 9,143.30 MW of RE, including large hydro, in 2019-20 and 8,866.33 MW in 2020-21.

The minister also told the House that against the target of 175 GW, a total of 150.54 GW of the renewable energy capacity, including large hydro, has been installed in the country as on November 30, 2021.

India has set a target of having 175 GW of renewable energy by 2022.

In another reply, the minister stated that the Government of India has made no commitment to phasing out coal by 2030.

However, he stated that the coal-based thermal power capacity that has been retired so far is 15,241.8 MW.

About financing clean energy, in another reply, the minister said India expects developed countries to provide a climate finance of USD 1 trillion per year to the developing countries.