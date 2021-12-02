Inappropriate question, will take action: CBSE

New Delhi: The CBSE class 12 sociology paper held on Wednesday asked students to name the party under which the "anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002" took place, a question the board later said was "inappropriate" and against its guidelines.

CBSE also said strict action would be taken against "responsible persons".

"A question has been asked in today's class 12 sociology Term 1 exam which is inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers. CBSE acknowledges the error made and will take strict action against the responsible persons," the board said in an official statement.

It said the CBSE guidelines for paper-setters clearly state that they have to ensure the questions should be academic oriented only and should be class-, religion-neutral and "should not touch upon domains that could harm sentiments of people based on social and political choices".

The multiple choice question in the sociology exam asked "The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took place under which government?"

The options offered were -- Congress, BJP, Democratic and Republican.