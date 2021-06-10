In urban areas, MMUs provide regular check-ups, control COVID-19 in Ch'garh

New Delhi: The Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) under the Mukhyamantri Slum Swasthya Yojana are not only providing regular check-up-treatment-medicine to those living in slums in urban areas of Chhattisgarh but also were helpful in controlling the Coronavirus infection. Since the inception of the scheme, till now ten thousand camps have been organised under this scheme. Free check-up, treatment and medicine have been provided to about five lakh patients.

Mukhyamantri Slum Swasthya Yojana was launched by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the presence of MP Rahul Gandhi on the State Foundation Day 01 November 2020.

60 MMUs equipped with modern equipment are providing health services in all the 14 municipal corporations of the state. In these mobile medical units, MBBS doctors are providing health facilities to the patients by setting up camps in about 1600 slums. Along with MBBS doctors,pharmacists are also available for free distribution of medicines, lab technician for free lab tests, ANM and MMU driver are available to serve patientsin the camp.

This scheme, which provides door-to-door treatment in Para-Mohalla, has so far treated about 05 lakh patients. Out of these patients, free lab test has been done for about one lakh twenty thousand patients. 41 types of different lab tests are done in MMU. In these, blood, excreta, urine, sputum, tuberculosis, thyroid, malaria, typhoid etc. are examined by skilled lab technicians with state-of-the-art machines. About 4,40,000 patients have availed services from pharmacists on the basis of doctor's prescriptions, taking advantage of free drug delivery service in MMU.