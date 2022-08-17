In huge Cong revolt, Ghulam Nabi Azad, others resign from key posts
new delhi: Long upset with the party, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has resigned from a key party post in Jammu and Kashmir, signalling a revolt within. He stepped down from the post of the chairman of the party's campaign committee shortly after his appointment. He has also resigned from the party's Jammu and Kashmir political affairs committee.
Sources indicated that Azad saw the appointment as a demotion as he is already a member of the party's all-India political affairs committee. A veteran leader, he is also a former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state, served as a union minister and held many important party posts. He was also one of the group of 23 leaders who wrote an explosive letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi two years ago, seeking organisational changes.
His resignation came shortly after his close aide, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, was dropped from the post of the chief of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit. Mir had stepped down last month.
The party had effected a thorough organisational shake-up in the Union Territory and appointed Vikar Rasool Wani in place of Mir.
Sonia Gandhi had also formed the campaign committee, political affairs committee, coordination committee, manifesto committee, publicity and publication committee, disciplinary committee and Pradesh election committee with immediate effect, reported news agency Press Trust of India.
The Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held after the finalisation of electoral rolls and completion of the delimitation exercise. There is, however, concern that the polls cannot be held this year as delimitation and electoral rolls revision cannot be completed before the deep winter sets in.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurappa among six17 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Bihar's law minister faces arrest in kidnapping case, may resign17 Aug 2022 7:16 PM GMT
MHA says no move to shift Rohingyas to EWS flats17 Aug 2022 7:15 PM GMT
NSA Ajit Doval holds talks with his Russian counterpart in Moscow17 Aug 2022 7:15 PM GMT
Relief for farmers: Cabinet nod to 1.5% interest aid on agri loan17 Aug 2022 7:13 PM GMT