IMD issues red alert, extremely heavy rain likely in Mumbai

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra for Tuesday after upgrading its earlier rain forecast from "heavy-very heavy" to "extremely heavy".



An IMD official on Monday said the "extremely heavy" forecast means Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Pune and Ratnagiri may get more than 204.5 millimetres of rain in a period of 24 hours.

"Mumbai, Thane, Pune would receive extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places on Tuesday and Wednesday. Raigad has a similar forecast between Monday and Wednesday," he said.

"The probability of the forecast is very likely, which means 51 per cent to 75 per cent of actualisation," the official added.

Neighbouring Palghar district would get heavy to very heavy rains at a few places on Tuesday and the intensity would increase on Wednesday, the IMD said.

The rest of Maharashtra was very likely to get rain and thundershowers in isolated places during this period, the official informed. The IMD on Monday forecast heavy

to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in many parts of Madhya Pradesh over the next 24 hours.

It said heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning was likely to occur at isolated places in eastern MP, while western MP would get heavy rainfall.

Monsoon activity has been low in the state in July after June recorded 70 per cent excess rainfall, that is 205.6 millimetres of rains against normal quota of 120.9 mm, said Ajay Shukla, senior meteorologist with IMD.

"In July, rainfall was 383.2 mm against the normal quota of 432.1 mm. Some parts of the state got rains today.