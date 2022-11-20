IGM-2022 begins on grand note in Haryana

Chandigarh: The International Gita Mahotsav (IGM)-2022 took off to a grand start on Saturday after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the Saras Mela in Kurukshetra.



Addressing devotees, the chief minister said that it was a historic occasion for the entire Haryana and the people who have come here to attend this grand festival. Never before has such a wonderful and grand opening of the Saras Mela taken place, he said.

The chief minister also met the artists and craftsmen amid a wonderful confluence of dhol-nagadas, craftsmen, and artists. Thereafter, Chief Minister Khattar offered flowers on the replica of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita placed there and inaugurated the IGM-2022 by lighting the traditional lamp.

"Thousands of years ago, on the land of Kurukshetra, Lord Shri Krishna delivered an immortal message for humanity which is enshrined in the holy Bhagavad Gita. The message and teachings preached by Lord Krishna still hold the same relevance as they did then. The message of Gita will be remembered for ages," said Khattar. The Chief Minister said that celebrations of IGM-2022 are not limited to Kurukshetra only but this holy grand festival of Gita has been successfully celebrated at the international level also.

The chief minister said that devotees from all over the country and abroad will attend IGM-2022. Along with this, artists, craftsmen, artisans and self-help groups from different provinces have reached the IGM-2022 to display their skills and products.

The Chief Minister said that this time, a separate stall has been set up for the handicraft makers of Haryana, which has become a centre of attraction for foreign tourists.

Such initiatives certainly provide employment to the local people along with giving a golden opportunity for the tourists to become familiar with Haryana's culture. Foreign tourists from as many as 25 countries are expected to visit the IGM-2022, the chief minister said and added that the passengers from 10 districts, travelling to IGM-2022 will get a 50 per cent concession in state transport buses from November 19 to December 6.

People coming from Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Jind, Kaithal, Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Sonipat and Rohtak districts have been provided concession in bus fare on reaching Kurukshetra, he informed. The Chief Minister said that the main programme of IGM-2022 will formally begin on November 29 after the inauguration by the President of India Droupadi Murmu.

He said that the President will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many projects of the state. The IGM-2022 will continue till December 4, while the Saras Mela will end on December 6. The chief minister said that IGM-2022 is giving a glimpse of Saras Mela. More than 600 shops have been set up here. In these, shops displaying the creativity of 250 artisans, members of more than 100 self-help groups and others have been set up.