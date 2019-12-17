If anybody destroys railway property shoot them at sight: MoS Railways Angadi

HUBLI: Amid protests in several parts of the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union minister of state (MoS) Railways, Suresh Angadi on Tuesday warned the concerned district administration and railway authorities to 'shoot' at sight if anybody destroys the public property.

"I strictly warn concerned district administration and railway authorities, if anybody destroys public property, including railway, I direct as a Minister, shoot them at sight", Angadi told ANI while replying to a question regarding the railway facing losses in West Bengal and other states due to the ongoing protests in the region.

The minister further asserted that it is taxpayers' money and to develop one train it takes years together.

"If anybody throws stones at that time government should take stringent action like Vallabhbhai Patel. Local minorities, some communities are unnecessarily creating problems to destabilise the country's economy," he added.