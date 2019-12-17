If anybody destroys railway property shoot them at sight: MoS Railways Angadi
HUBLI: Amid protests in several parts of the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union minister of state (MoS) Railways, Suresh Angadi on Tuesday warned the concerned district administration and railway authorities to 'shoot' at sight if anybody destroys the public property.
"I strictly warn concerned district administration and railway authorities, if anybody destroys public property, including railway, I direct as a Minister, shoot them at sight", Angadi told ANI while replying to a question regarding the railway facing losses in West Bengal and other states due to the ongoing protests in the region.
The minister further asserted that it is taxpayers' money and to develop one train it takes years together.
"If anybody throws stones at that time government should take stringent action like Vallabhbhai Patel. Local minorities, some communities are unnecessarily creating problems to destabilise the country's economy," he added.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
4 convicted in Jaipur serial blasts, 11 yrs of wait ends18 Dec 2019 5:32 PM GMT
Murder accused killed in UP courtroom: 18 cops suspended18 Dec 2019 5:31 PM GMT
Karnataka minister wants closure of 'Indira Canteens'18 Dec 2019 5:30 PM GMT
MLAs in MP resolve to make assets public by June every18 Dec 2019 5:29 PM GMT
Heritage Festival brings various flavours of India18 Dec 2019 5:28 PM GMT