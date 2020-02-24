IAF pilot killed in micro light aircraft crash in Punjab, 2 NCC cadets injured
A micro light aircraft crashed in Punjab's Patiala Monday morning in the Army cantonment area, killing an Indian Air Force pilot and injuring two NCC cadets on board, an official spokesperson said.
The trainer aircraft crashed soon after taking off from the Patiala Aviation Club airport around 11.30 am, killing Wing Commander G S Cheema.
The IAF has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident, the spokesperson said.
The two injured cadets injured have been admitted to the military hospital.
(Inputs and image from hindustantimes.com)
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Delhi HC to hear on Feb 28 Kejriwal's plea against summons...24 Feb 2020 11:38 AM GMT
Modi 'living proof' that Indians can accomplish anything...24 Feb 2020 11:36 AM GMT
MeT forecasts rain in West Bengal till Thursday24 Feb 2020 11:33 AM GMT
US dollars, fake Indian currency seized in Bengal24 Feb 2020 11:14 AM GMT
Bengaluru man's bottle art welcomes Trump to India24 Feb 2020 11:12 AM GMT