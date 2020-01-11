Millennium Post
Home > Nation > IAF officer held for posing as Amit Shah in call to MP Guv

IAF officer held for posing as Amit Shah in call to MP Guv

IAF officer held for posing as Amit Shah in call to MP Guv

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a senior IAF officer for allegedly posing as Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a phone call to state Governor Lalji Tandon to facilitate his friend's appointment as the vice-chancellor of a medical university, an official said on Friday.

Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Kuldeep Baghela, currently posted at the IAF headquarters in Delhi, was arrested along with his Bhopal-based dentist friend Chandresh Kumar Shukla, who had posed as Shah's personal assistant (PA) during the phone call, the official said.

Agencies

Agencies

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Share it
Top