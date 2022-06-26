'IAF can deliver desired punch when required within short time frame'
New Delhi: India should comprehend the situation along its unsettled western and northern borders as a 'two-front' contingency and prepare for it accordingly, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said on Sunday, referring to the possible challenge from a collusive military threat from China and Pakistan.
In an exclusive interview, the Chief of Air Staff said India could be attacked on all fronts, starting from military standoffs to information manipulation and blackouts in the future and its security doctrines and capabilities will have to cater to such possibilities.
To a specific question on whether Russian aggression against Ukraine could encourage China to take more aggressive posturing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), he said the effect of global events and geopolitical developments on India's engagement with Beijing are being assessed continually across wide-ranging domains "at all levels".
"As a nation, we need to identify our immediate and future threats accurately so that necessary capability responses can be developed to counter them," he said.
Asked about China's rapid deployment of its air assets along the LAC in eastern Ladakh amid the lingering border standoff, he said the "IAF can deliver the desired punch when required within a very short time-frame."
Listing the rapid geopolitical upheavals, the Chief of Air Staff noted that any future conflict will require the integration of all elements of the national security apparatus to make it an "All-of-Nation-Approach".
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Emergency in 1975 a black spot on vibrant history of India's...26 Jun 2022 8:20 PM GMT
Centre committed to achieve 90% conviction rate in crime cases: Shah26 Jun 2022 8:18 PM GMT
BJP breaches SP bastions in UP, wins both LS seats; AAP loses Sangrur...26 Jun 2022 8:18 PM GMT
Sinha to file nomination for Prez poll today26 Jun 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Eknath Shinde moves SC seeking stay on disqualification notice26 Jun 2022 8:15 PM GMT