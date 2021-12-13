Hyderabad FC face NEUFC challenge in ISL

Bambolim: High on confidence after an impressive all-round show against Bengaluru FC, Hyderabad FC will be up against a fresh challenge from NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Monday.

Currently fifth in the league table, Manolo Marquez's men managed to register their first clean sheet in their previous game, and will next take on the Highlanders, who are having a mixed run of form.

NorthEast suffered a narrow loss to Odisha FC in their last match on Friday and have picked up just four points from their five games so far this season.

"Irrespective of their form, I think NorthEast are a strong team. They played a good game and did not deserve to lose against Odisha. Like every other game, this one will be very difficult as well for us," said HFC head coach Marquez, who believes NorthEast will be a tough team to beat.

"In the ISL, any team can beat the other this season and for sure, this will be yet another tough game for both teams involved," he added.

Khalid Jamil-coached NEUFC have the likes of Khassa Camara, Mathias Coureur, Deshorn Brown and Hernan Santana, who are in fine form this season, along with Patrick Flottmann, Suhair, who have also been consistent.

Subhasish Roy, who missed the last game for the Highlanders, is also back in training and could start against Hyderabad FC. Speaking about the NEUFC squad, Marquez said, "They are an aggressive team with a strong squad. We played them in the pre-season but this will be a totally different game.

"They have good foreign players, and some strong Indian players as well and I am sure it will be a very difficult game for our side."

Marquez's men are currently on a three-match unbeaten streak, including victories over Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City.

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored in each of those three games while the backline of Chinglensana Konsham, Juanan, Akash Mishra and Asish Rai along with Joao Victor will be high on confidence after keeping their first clean sheet of the season last week.

"I am happy with these three games but it is not too much, considering the season is 20 games long. We now have one defeat in last 16 games but it is the mix of youngsters and experienced players that will help us this season," said

Marquez.